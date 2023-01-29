Russian Embassy: Russian helicopter participating in UN humanitarian mission fired on in Somalia

At the international airport of Mogadishu on Monday, January 23, a Russian helicopter of UTair – Helicopter Services JSC, participating in a UN humanitarian mission, was fired upon. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Russian embassy in Djibouti, concurrently performing the functions of an embassy in Somalia.

It is clarified that there were no casualties as a result of the incident, the aircraft suffered minor damage. The pilots continued to work.

According to preliminary data, the terrorist group Al-Shabaab, associated with al-Qaeda, was involved in the shelling. (terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation). An investigation is underway.

On January 27, it was reported that the US army eliminated about a dozen IS fighters. (“Islamic State”, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) during a special operation in Somalia. During the operation, US forces also killed a senior member of the group, Bilal al-Sudani, a key intermediary in the global ISIS network, against which US sanctions were imposed.