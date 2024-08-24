Russian Defense Ministry: Helicopter hit Ukrainian Armed Forces with air missiles in Kursk Region

The Russian Mi-28NM helicopter launched air-to-air missiles at the equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the border area of ​​the Kursk region. This reported The Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

The strike was carried out on reconnoitered enemy targets. “After using air weapons, the crew performed an anti-missile maneuver, released heat traps and returned to the takeoff site,” the department clarified.

The personnel, armored vehicles and automobiles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed, intelligence reported.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the moment a Ukrainian tank was destroyed in the Kursk region.