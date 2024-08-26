Ministry of Defense: Mi-28NM destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces and equipment in Kursk Region at night

At night, a Russian Mi-28NM helicopter struck a concentration of manpower, armored vehicles and automobile military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the border area of ​​the Kursk region, writes RIA Novosti with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The strike was carried out using a new thermal imager and night vision goggles, the department noted. The Russian Armed Forces fired anti-tank missiles at reconnoitered enemy targets. After reaching the target, the crews safely returned to the takeoff site.

“According to intelligence reports, the personnel, armored vehicles and automobile equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed,” the Defense Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, the Ka-52M helicopter destroyed a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold. Then it performed an anti-missile maneuver and released heat traps, and also returned to the airfield from which it took off.