A Russian helicopter crashed in northeastern Syria. On Sunday, February 28, reports Reuters…

According to the agency, one person was killed in the crash. It is known that the incident took place in Hasaka province, not far from a Russian military base.

No other details are provided.

In March 2020, the American edition of The National Interest reported that from 2015 to 2018, Russia lost at least 19 manned aircraft (11 helicopters and 8 aircraft) in Syria, which led to the death of 23 crew members and 37 passengers. According to the magazine, such losses are explained by the inexperience of the Russian military in expeditionary operations and problems with equipment.