From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Russian hardliner Igor Girkin criticized Putin’s speech. The fact that the Kremlin boss did not address the problems of the military probably outraged him.

Munich – The approximately two hours long State of the Union speech by Russian leader Vladimir Putin revolved mainly around the developments with a view to the Ukraine war. In addition to attacks on the West and the justification for a war of aggression, Putin’s message was basically: Russia is strong, is holding out despite Western sanctions and the “military special operation” is running without problems.

Russian hardliner outraged by Putin’s speech – “I didn’t say anything for 40 minutes”

The Russian hardliner and ex-officer Igor Girkin, however, was not exactly enthusiastic about the speech of the Russian ruler. Long thought to be the commander of several pro-Russian militia groups in eastern Ukraine, Girkin is also believed to have been involved in the downing of the Malaysian passenger plane in 2014. He is a well-known critic of the Kremlin. He repeatedly accuses the Russian leadership of acting too indecisively and softly. He calls for tougher action, including in Ukraine.

Even after Putin’s recent speech, he did not hide his criticism and expressed himself in the short message service Telegram while the event was still running. “Nothing was said for 40 minutes and there were complaints about partners for more than 15 minutes,” Girkin wrote. At the same time, Putin did not comment on how exactly one would react to “aggression and sanctions”.

Hardliner Girkin attacks Putin over speech – ‘Stop whining’

In his post, the Russian hardliner also complained about Putin’s optimistic picture of the Russian military. “Everything is fine in the army and it’s getting even better,” he wrote ironically, adding: “Not a word about defeats, failures, difficulties.” According to Girkin, everything in the military economy is also “excellent” if Putin has his way. and there is “steady growth”. Indeed, in his speech, the Kremlin chief praised the alleged strength of the Russian economy.

The ex-Russian officer complained that Putin had not said a word about the mistakes made in the war of aggression and who was responsible for them. Hardliners like Girkin repeatedly want an official declaration of war instead of “military special operations” in order to be able to expand the attacks. So far, however, this has not happened – not even with Putin’s new speech. “The status of the military special operation has not even been converted into an anti-terrorist operation, let alone calling it war,” the former militia leader railed against Putin.

“Blah blah, there’s no point in listening further,” he concluded his message in the middle of the Kremlin chief’s speech. “Stop whining,” he wrote in another brief message, commenting in another message, “The President mentioned the word ‘honor.’ It’s funny in his mouth.” There have also been reactions to Putin’s speech from around the world. (bb)