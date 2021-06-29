According to the Dutch Ministry of Defense, Russian warplanes have caused ‘unsafe situations’ at the naval ship Zr. Ms. Evertsen. Outgoing minister Ank Bijleveld (Defence) calls the actions of the Russians ‘irresponsible’.











The armed planes flew low over the ship for hours, carrying out feint attacks. The frigate’s electronic equipment was also disrupted. The ministry speaks of ‘harassment practices’. The incident took place last Thursday in the Black Sea near Crimea.

The Netherlands will complain to the Russian authorities, Bijleveld said. ,,Sr.Ms. Evertsen has every right to sail there. There is no justification whatsoever for this kind of aggressive action, which also unnecessarily increases the chances of accidents. The Netherlands will address Russia about this.”

No reason

According to the commander of the Everts, there was no reason for the Russians to act. ,,Sr.Ms. Evertsen sailed on the open sea in international waters. There was no reason whatsoever for these aggressive actions. Despite this, the mock attacks continued for several hours. It was irresponsible and unsafe behavior at sea,” said Captain-Lieutenant Commander George Pastoor.

A day before the incident with the Everts, Russian media reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in cooperation with the Coast Guard, had chased the British destroyer HMS Defender from Russian waters near Crimea with warning shots. The British government contradicts the story.

Fleet association

The air defense and command frigate Evertsen is part of a British fleet that is going to visit the Far East. That includes the Defender. The ships practiced with allies from the region in the Black Sea and visited some ports. De Evertsen is now located in the Romanian port of Constanta.