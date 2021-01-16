The Russian men’s handball team defeated athletes from Slovenia in the second round match of the group stage of the 2021 World Cup in Egypt, reports Interfax…

The meeting of Group H, held in Alexandria, ended with a score of 31:25 (16:13) in favor of the Russians. The victory in this match provided our handball players with access to the main stage of the competition, which starts on January 21.

The most productive among Velimir Petkovich’s charges were Dmitry Kiselev, Igor Soroka and Sergey Mark Kosorotov, who scored six goals each.

After two matches, one victory and one draw each, the national teams of Russia and Belarus have to their credit. The Russian athletes will play their next match with the South Koreans on January 18.

It is worth recalling that Russia participates in a tournament called “Team of the Russian Handball Federation”, playing under the flag of the national federation. At matches, instead of the Russian anthem, the anthem of the International Handball Federation is played.