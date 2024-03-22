Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/22/2024 – 21:19

Groups allegedly linked to Russian intelligence tried to steal data from “key figures in German politics” in order to undermine German support for Ukraine and obtain information about the 2024 European elections. Russian hackers targeted a large number of German politicians to try to steal sensitive information, according to report published by the German magazine Der Spiegel this Friday (22/03).

The magazine cited an analysis by American security company Mandiant, a subsidiary of Alphabet, which also owns Google, as well as a warning from German security authorities.

Mandiant reported that the hacker group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear, attempted to trick “key figures in German politics” into opening emails containing fake invitations to a dinner hosted by the conservative opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

According to Mandiant's analysis, hackers used a new type of malware known as Wineloader in their attacks.

The Der Spiegel report states that the group also carried out attacks against several Western officials. In January, they managed to infiltrate the email accounts of some top Microsoft employees.

International security authorities believe the group works under orders from Russia's National Intelligence Service (FSI), the Kremlin's external spy agency.

An alert from the German Office for Information Security (BSI) warned that cyberspies were trying to gain long-term access to databases and extract information from German political parties.

Why German parties?

BSI assesses that foreign powers would be particularly interested in extracting information aimed at the European elections in June this year.

Mandiant analyst Dan Black says the aim would also be to undermine European support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

“It’s not just about acting against Germany or its politicians; This is part of a broader Russian effort aimed at finding ways to sabotage European aid to Kiev,” she noted.

Germany has been increasingly targeted by Russian spy agencies due to its support for Ukraine.

Last Tuesday, a German soldier was indicted for allegedly handing over state secrets to Russian intelligence.

At the beginning of the month, the Russian press published the interception of a conversation in which officers of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) could be heard discussing the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

rc (AFP, Reuters)