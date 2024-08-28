RaHDit hackers published data of almost 7.7 thousand fighters of the Azov brigade

Russian hackers from the RaHDit group have posted data on thousands of fighters from the Ukrainian Azov brigade (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation). This is written by RIA Novosti.

Hackers have published personal information of almost 7.7 thousand Azov fighters. The list includes not only Ukrainians, but also foreign mercenaries.

In particular, the mercenaries include Swedish citizen Mathias Gustavsson, who was captured in Mariupol in 2022 and eventually exchanged for a Russian serviceman. In 2024, he became an Azov fighter.

Earlier it was reported that hackers from RaHDit published data on 3.2 thousand foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian army. The list, in particular, mentioned the former employee of the police department in the USA Pierce Tanner Reed, arrested for the corruption of minors.