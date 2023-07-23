It was one of the main fears of the State security services for this election day and, in the end, it came true. The most active and belligerent pro-Russian hacker group, NoName057, launched on June 23 a massive campaign of attacks against a multitude of Spanish institutions and private companies. According to those responsible for the intelligence services, this is the largest cyber-offensive against Spain since the invasion of Russia began in February 2022.

All the localized attacks were DDos, that is, the massive sending of traffic to a website to collapse the portal and make it impossible to consult. These are so-called ‘denial of service’ attacks, which usually, beyond the reputational damage caused by the vulnerability, are not particularly serious.

The hackers sponsored by the Kremlin claimed to have knocked down the website of the Ministry of the Interior, which was in effect between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. with intermittent problems, although the special website opened by the department headed by Fernando Grande Marlaska to report in real time on the results of the elections was always accessible (https://resultados.generales23j.es/es/inicio) .

The other major successful attack by hackers working for Putin was against Socibus, one of the main bus ticketing portals. The company, in a statement on social networks, acknowledged that “a cyberattack of Russian origin has knocked down our digital sales system” and that the only channels that worked were physical ticket offices.

NoName057 claimed to have successfully attacked other Spanish institutions this Sunday, such as La Moncloa, the INE, Renfe, the Casa Real Central Electoral Board or the Court of Arbitration of Madrid (which in any case were mostly operational) or those of the Madrid Community Transport Consortium or that of the tourist buses of the capital of Spain (which were not available during the afternoon).

Spain, “Russophobic”



In their demands, the cyberactivists assured that these attacks were the response of Spanish support for Ukraine and, in particular, they criticized the delivery of six tanks to the troops of the kyiv Executive in April. In a statement in English that the hackers titled ‘Sad Spain’ they insisted that the campaign this Sunday was revenge for the “support of the Zelensky regime by the Russophobic authorities in Spain with their taxpayers’ money.” “We don’t care if the right or the left come to power in this country today: both sides adhere to a pro-European (read “anti-Russian”) position,” said cybercriminals sponsored by the Putin regime.

Before this Sunday, NoName057 had been boasting for several days of having launched cyberattacks against, among other institutions, the Presidency of the Government, the Constitutional Court, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Territorial Policy, State Ports, Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona, ​​Madrid Metro, Valencia Metro or Transports de les Illes Balears. They also claim to have managed to block the portals of various banks for a while.

NoName057 was born in March 2022 shortly after the start of the invasion of Ukraine. Its first actions were cyberattacks on Ukrainian, American and European websites, both against government agencies, as well as the media and private companies.