FT: Russian hackers trade classified US documents on Telegram

There are many groups on Telegram that trade secret US documents in bulk. Drawn attention to this Financial Times.

According to the publication, in some groups allegedly associated with Russian hackers, there are advertisements for the sale of information from American financial, industrial and military organizations. At the same time, we are talking about tens of thousands of documents, the disclosure of many of which could affect the US defense capability.

In particular, the newspaper managed to get a list of people who are prohibited from using airplanes when traveling within the United States and on international flights. In another chat, the journalist was offered technology and test data for the production of armored steel.