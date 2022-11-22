“Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”: Russian XakNet hackers hacked the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Russian hackers from the XakNet Team hacked into the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance. This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

According to the authors of the channel, the operation lasted several months. As a result of the attack, hackers managed to gain access to more than a million documents. After a thorough study of the archive, they will be made available to the public.

Earlier, Russian Killnet hackers attacked the Starlink services of Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Killnet threatened to pour tons of gigabytes of digital junk into the Starlink database.