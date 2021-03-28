Australian Channel 9 has suspended live coverage due to a cyber attack by hackers. It was reported by the Daily Mail on Sunday, March 28.

Experts said the cyberattack was organized by “Russian hackers”. The reason, they said, could be the release of the Under Investigation program about Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the channel planned to broadcast on Monday, March 29.

The TV channel released a statement in which it said that it was trying to restore the work of the live broadcast. The episode Under Investigation about Putin, recorded by journalists in advance, will be shown on the TV channel according to the planned schedule.

It is noted that no organization has yet taken responsibility for the cyberattack.

On March 26, it was reported that members of the German Bundestag and local parliaments were subjected to cyberattacks. It is assumed that this is a group of hackers Ghostwriter, allegedly connected with the Russian intelligence service of the GRU.