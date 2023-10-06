A Russian hacker group known as Noname057 carried out a cyber attack this Friday, directed against several Spanish institutions and the city of Granada, in the south of the country.

This attack occurred while the double European summit was being held in the city, which was attended by the main leaders of the European Union.

The websites of the central Government, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, the National Cybersecurity Center and the portals of the Granada City Council, the company in charge of urban transport and the Metro, as well as the tourism portal, were the subject of this stroke; as reported by sources of the investigation to the EFE Agency.

The sources of the investigation indicated that it was a denial of service attack, which caused the temporary interruption of the operation of the affected web pages.

However, the pages of the Spanish Government, the Ministry of Economy and the National Cybersecurity Center Incibe managed to regain access shortly after the attack.

On the other hand, representatives of the Junta de Andalucía, which manages the Metropolitan transport system of Granada, informed the EFE Agency that the website of this means of transport is currently out of service.

Likewise, the city council’s website does not function normally and, for part of the day, did not offer images or text related to its usual activities.

This problem has spread to other official websites linked to the city, such as the tourism page and the Transport Rober page, the company in charge of urban transportation in the city.

