Emails from at least seven German deputies from the Bundestag, the federal parliament, and 31 parliamentarians in German regional chambers have presumably been infiltrated by Russian hackers recently, as revealed by the digital ‘Spiegel Online’. The attack on the private accounts of those affected, similar to the one that took place in 2015 in the German lower house, has apparently been carried out by a group called “Ghostwriter” using infected emails of the type “phishing” with fictitious origin in senders of trust in order to control the accounts. Spiegel Online highlights that it is still unknown whether hackers have looted the email accounts and even the computers of national and regional MPs and that these are mostly members of the ruling Conservative Union of Bavarian Christian Democrats and Social Christians (CDU / CSU) and of its Social Democratic (SPD) partners in the grand coalition.

After the attack the Russian military intelligence services are presumed GRU, who, in addition to parliamentarians, have attacked the accounts of political activists in Hamburg and Bremen. In all, several dozen people are affected, says Spiegel Online. The main group of the attacks has been known for a long time and was baptized years ago by the American security company FireEye as ‘Ghostwriter’, but also as a ‘Hack & Leak’ organization, specialized in the development of disinformation campaigns and production of false news.

Among his skills is the infiltration of websites and blogs popular in which they publish false information or photographs. For example, the September 2019 publication on a Baltic website of a story claiming that German NATO soldiers had desecrated a Jewish cemetery in Lithuania. The fake news was accompanied by a manipulated photograph.

Other fake news attributed to that group of Russian pirates previously reported events such as the hit of a Lithuanian child by a German tank or the alleged unmasking of a German army officer as a Russian spy. The objective of this disinformation campaign that has been going on since 2017 in Lithuania, Latvia and Poland is to discredit the NATO forces stationed in those countries and create animosity among the population against the foreign military presence.

Russian interests



The hackers work in the service of Russia’s security interests and likely commissioned by the GRU, according to an analysis by FireEye. The Russian military intelligence services They are also behind the cyber attack on the Bundestag in 2015, according to German security forces.

Then several computers of German parliamentarians were attacked, among them the one in the deputy office of the Federal Chancellor, Angela Merkel. The German computer experts in charge of the case calculate that the Russian hackers they then stole at least 16 gigs computer data.

Last year, the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office issued a search and arrest warrant in this case against the Russian hacker Dmitri Badin, responsible for the attack and apparently a close collaborator of the GRU. Following the latest attack, the Federal Office for the Security of Information Technology and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, in which counterintelligence is integrated federal authorities, have warned the alleged victims of the infiltration suffered and the possible manipulation of their email accounts for their illegal use.