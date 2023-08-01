“Maximum attention to threats to the functioning of institutional sites – ministries, authorities, agencies, constitutional bodies – and organizations that manage essential services for the community, also in relation to recent events that have produced a brief unavailability of some of them”. This is guaranteed by the National Cybersecurity Agency, whose Csirt (Computer security incident response team – Italy) has identified «the reactivation of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) type attack campaigns by pro-Russian hacktivist groups. However, it does not appear that the attacks – of a ‘demonstrative’ nature – have affected the integrity and confidentiality of the information and systems concerned”.

The subjects affected by the DDoS attacks of recent days – yesterday local public transport companies, today banks and financial institutions – were promptly alerted by Acn and the Postal Police. As always, the activists of the Noname057(16) collective were the protagonists who today targeted 16 targets of at least five credit institutions (Fineco Bank, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Bper Banca, MPS and Intesa San Paolo). The National Cybersecurity Agency recommends “maintaining a high level of attention on the protection of one’s IT infrastructures”, to “verify and increase the protective measures relating to DDoS attacks” (those that aim to congest a particular site until it becomes inaccessible), to “promptly report any suspicious activity and any identified attack, providing any useful element to carry out an increasingly better prevention work”.