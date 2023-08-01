After the local public transport companies, the banks. Pro-Russian hackers Noname057 attacked 16 sites of 5 Italian banks: Bper, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Fineco, Chebanca. The technicians of the National Cybersecurity Agency – as always happens in these cases – immediately made contact with the “targets” to inform them of the attack and provide the first indications for mitigating the effects.

Of the 5 banks targeted by the attack, 4 would have recorded a temporary disservice for some of their sites: that is, they were unreachable for a few minutes by external users. In short, there is little concrete damage compared to the heaviest ransomware.