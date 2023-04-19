BBC News: Russian hackers set their sights on destroying Britain’s critical infrastructure

Russia-linked hackers aim to cripple or even destroy the UK’s critical infrastructure, accusations coming soon from Britain’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden. His words leads BBC News.

In recent months, hacker groups have begun to focus on the United Kingdom. In this regard, Dowden will introduce new measures to support businesses “at the forefront of cyber defense.”

And the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) will issue an official threat alert for critical businesses. The NCSC plans to say that these hackers are “often sympathetic to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ideologically motivated,” writes BBC News.

Polish counterintelligence previously suspected Russian intelligence services of a cyberattack on the diplomatic missions of the European Union.