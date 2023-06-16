A group of Russian hackers managed to infiltrate several agencies of the United States government, announced this Thursday (15) the American Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa, in its acronym in English).

Russia-based group Cl0p is behind the cyberattack, a senior US government official told reporters.

The source explained that, for now, there is no evidence to suggest that the hackers acted in coordination with the Russian government.

At a press conference, the director of CISA, Jen Easterly, assured that the attack “will not have a significant impact” on government activities and said that it is a small-scale cyber attack campaign.

She said the incident was unrelated to the massive cyberattack carried out in 2019 by Russian agents against some 18,000 US government agencies and large US companies, taking advantage of problems on the SolarWinds platform.

Now, attackers have exploited a vulnerability in the MOVEit software, which is often used by the federal government to encrypt files and transfer data.

According to information released on Thursday, hackers used the vulnerability to infect computers with malware, steal data and then demand a reward from victims.

Ipswitch, the company that developed the software, detailed the vulnerability discovered in MOVEit in a statement on June 5 and announced that it had opened an investigation and was working with its customers to prevent any harm.

Two days later, on June 7, Cisa itself published a report urging government agencies to be cautious and pointing to Cl0p as the culprit.

This new attack adds to those suffered in recent weeks by universities, hospitals and local governments in the US.

Among the victims is Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and its associated health centers, which suffered a cyberattack on May 31 that resulted in the theft of personal information, from patient names to banking details, the institution said in a statement on the Wednesday (14).

Likewise, the Georgia State University System, which includes the University of Georgia, which has 40,000 students, announced on Wednesday that it had suffered a cyberattack and was studying its “scope” and “severity.”

The state governments of Illinois and Minnesota also suffered a cyberattack at the end of May, as they announced in recent days.