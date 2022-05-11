The Eurovision site also attacked

Different unreachable Italian institutional sites including that of DefenceThat of the Senate and that ofHigher Institute of Health. The portals may have been the subject of a cyber attack by Russian hackers. As for the site of the Ministry of Defense, according to what is learned, a block for maintenance was already planned. Other websites, including that of the ACI and other companies, cannot be consulted. The pro-Russian collective is claiming cyber attacks online “Killnet“, which among other things would also have tried to block the site of the singing event”Eurovision“, in particular of the voting system, in progress in these days in Turin.

Cybersecurity: Occhionero (Iv), serious threat hacker attack

“L’hacker attack against some Italian institutional sites it is a very serious gesture and a threat to Italy by realities very close to Russia “, he explains Giuseppina Occhioneroparent company of Italy alive in the Defense Committee of the Chamber, regarding thehacker attack claimed by the pro-Russian collective Killnet. “Attacks similar to the cybersecurity system are not secondary episodes, but they represent one of the fronts with which the crucial infrastructures of our country are undermined. The fact that it comes from Killnet, a hacker group close to Russia, reminds us once again how much this country is threatening the West in different forms and modalities, trying to destabilize its order “, he concludes.

Hacker attack: Police investigation, Cnaipc activated

Investigations by the Police to trace the authors and the origin of thehacker attack which hit several Italian sites, including those of the Senate and Defense. At work are experts from Cnaipic, the National Cybercrime Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures, the structure of the Police post which deals with the management of attacks on public bodies and private Italian companies.

Read also:

Draghi played the leadership of NATO. The pacifist line disappoints Biden

US-Italy, that Biden-Draghi exchange. The unspoken by anyone about the meeting

Draghi government, no magic wand: a series of strikes is on the way

Conte dictates the (pacifist) line to Draghi, Letta, Di Maio and Center-right

Champion Award: City Angels deliver the Oscars of Goodness

Tiziano Treu to Affari: “We were recovering, now everything is in the balance”

There is no staff, hotels and restaurants in Jesolo remain closed. VIDEO

Cybertech Europe 2022, Digital Platforms supports the initiative

Bayer: first quarter net profit + 57.5% sales + 14.3%

FS Italiane with the Carabinieri for legality and safety at work