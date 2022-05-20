Hacker attack on Italian institutional sites: in the crosshairs

Article being updated …

A hacker attack to various Italian institutional portals has been underway since 22 last night. The news is confirmed by the Postal Police itself, which is working to protect the sites. To claim the cyber offensive would have been the Russian collective Killnetwhich – according to what he writes on Telegram – would have targeted the sites of the Superior Council of the JudiciaryofCustoms agency and gods foreign ministries, ofInstruction and gods Cultural heritage.

