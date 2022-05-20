Hacker attack on Italian institutional sites: in the crosshairs
Article being updated …
A hacker attack to various Italian institutional portals has been underway since 22 last night. The news is confirmed by the Postal Police itself, which is working to protect the sites. To claim the cyber offensive would have been the Russian collective Killnetwhich – according to what he writes on Telegram – would have targeted the sites of the Superior Council of the JudiciaryofCustoms agency and gods foreign ministries, ofInstruction and gods Cultural heritage.
Read also:
Government: crisis in June and vote after the summer. Plan and reactions – Exclusive
Renzi, Sala, Martina, Cantone and Bruti Liberati: the background on Expo 2015
Smallpox of monkeys, first case in Rome. Two other people under observation
Asylum L’Aquila, mother investigated. The teacher: “I saw the children under the wheels”
A tugboat sinks off the coast of Bari, fear in Puglia: five dead
Why Milan deserve to win the Scudetto: the Elliott model triumphs
Mentana-Fabbri, the contagious laughter starts: curtain on La 7. VIDEO
SIMEST supports the competitiveness of Italian exports
Terna presented the “Driving Energy 2022” photographic award today
Campari and Galleria Campari, the first physical exhibition of The Spiritheque
#Russian #hacker #attack #Italian #institutional #sites #underway
Leave a Reply