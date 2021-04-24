Russian Nikita Nagorny on Saturday, April 24, won gold at the European Championships in artistic gymnastics in floor exercise. Competitions are held in Basel, Switzerland.

The 24-year-old athlete took first place with 15,166 points. The winner of the silver was the Swiss Benjamin Guichard with 14.966 points. The third place was taken by the Italian Nicola Bartolini with 14.666 points.

Another Russian Kirill Prokopyev took the last, eighth place with 13.466 points, writes “Sport-Express“.

Nagorny became the European champion in floor exercises for the second time, the continental champion in artistic gymnastics – for the eighth.

In addition, Nagorny won silver in horseback exercises.

On April 23, the athlete defended the title of absolute European champion, gaining 88.032 points in the all-around, writes “Gazeta.ru“.

At the end of February, the leader of the Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team Dina Averina became the winner of the all-around at the home stage of the Grand Prix. In addition, the Russian women’s gymnastics team won the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix stage in exercises with five balls.