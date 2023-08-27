Dmitrieva said that the Russians were suspended so that they stopped training

2012 Olympic silver medalist in rhythmic gymnastics and multiple world champion Daria Dmitrieva has named the goal pursued by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) by removing Russians from tournaments. This is reported RIA News.

“Everyone is just waiting for us to give up and stop training. That is the purpose of our removal. But we have no right to omit them, ”Dmitrieva said.

On March 28, the IOC recommended that Belarusians and Russians who did not support the special operation in Ukraine be allowed to compete in a neutral status. At the same time, athletes associated with the armed forces or security agencies of their countries are recommended to be suspended from participating in starts. After that, a number of federations allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to the competition.

On March 4, 2022, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) suspended Russian athletes from international tournaments. Gymnasts were banned from participating in competitions held under the auspices of the federation. Also judges and officials from Russia will not be allowed to participate.