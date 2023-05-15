Astafiev: Russian artillerymen attacked the location of the Azov brigade in the DPR

Russian artillerymen attacked the point of temporary deployment of the Ukrainian brigade “Azov” (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported RIA News Vadim Astafiev, head of the press center of the Yug group.

Fire raids were inflicted in Belogorovka and Chasov Yar. A depot with enemy ammunition, seven units of military vehicles, two artillery firing positions of Ukrainian troops and one 120-millimeter mortar were destroyed.

In addition, a blow was struck at the point of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops in the village of Krasnoye.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of Sunday, May 14, Russian artillerymen smashed a Ukrainian military mortar and an Akatsiya installation near Kherson. It had a crew of five people – all of them died.

On February 24, 2022, the start of a special military operation in Donbass was announced. Thus, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.