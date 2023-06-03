The Russian military spoke about the firing of mortars during the reflection of the attack on Shebekino

The Russian gunner of the motorized rifle battalion spoke about the course of repelling the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on Shebekino and firing from mortars. His words lead Telegram-Zvezdanews channel.

He said that the military quickly came to the area and set up a mortar. Then the servicemen worked on targets. According to the gunner, the technique did not disappoint. Everything turned out well and clearly, he summed up.

Earlier on June 3, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the number of attacks on the border Shebekinsky urban district had decreased compared to the previous day. He added that the authorities will continue to work with the resettled residents of the Shebekinsky district.

On June 1, the Shebekinsky urban district came under massive shelling from Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense reported that up to two motorized infantry companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reinforced with tanks, attempted to break through. Up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers and five tanks took part in the attack.