In the DPR, Russian Guards tested the latest thermite incendiary devices

In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), employees of the Russian Guard tested new domestic developments. The department reported this to Lenta.ru.

In particular, thermite-incendiary agents were tried. By setting fire to equipment and fortified objects, they create a fire that cannot be extinguished. The fighters also tested new smoke devices that create instantaneous and progressively invisible screens. They were worked out, among other things, with the help of drones.

The Russian National Guard shared a video of the tests with Lenta.ru. The footage shows a drone flying and then releasing a smoke agent. Smoke immediately rises from it, hiding military equipment.

Based on the test results, the National Guard made some comments that will be taken into account when improving new products.