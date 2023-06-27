The head of the National Guard Zolotov announced the receipt of heavy weapons and tanks by the department

The National Guard will have heavy weapons and tanks. This was announced on Tuesday, June 27, by the director of the department Viktor Zolotov, reports RIA News.

According to him, this issue was discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zolotov stressed that the Russian Guardsmen did a good job during the attempted armed rebellion on June 24. He added that the department interacted with the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Zolotov made his statement in the Kremlin, during an appeal to the military personnel of Vladimir Putin. Director of the National Guard also

did not rule out that Western intelligence agencies were working in the attempted rebellion.

On June 23, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Russian military allegedly attacked the rear camps of a private military company. At the same time, Prigozhin promised to destroy everyone who would block the way for the PMC fighters. After that, a criminal case was opened against him on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the information of the head of the Wagner PMC about the strike and called these statements an informational provocation.

Later, PMC fighters appeared in Rostov-on-Don, a convoy with their equipment was also seen on the roads on the way to Moscow. In some regions of the country, including in the capital, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was introduced.

On the evening of June 24, Prigozhin, after negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, announced that his military was turning around and heading to field camps. On June 27, the case against Prigozhin was dismissed.