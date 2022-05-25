(Reuters) – Russian internet group VK on Wednesday launched an in-house app store, the latest in a Kremlin-endorsed campaign to create digital services to replace Western rivals.

VK, sometimes dubbed “Russia’s Facebook,” said a beta version of the store, called RuStore, will be available to Android users starting this Wednesday.

Apple and Alphabet’s Google, which own the world’s two largest app stores, have limited access to Russian users in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

The Kremlin is pushing for the rapid development of digital at-home alternatives and has accelerated a years-long campaign to exert control over the online space, limiting access to Meta’s Instagram and Facebook, to Twitter and the Google News platform.

VK, partially owned by Gazprom Media, has emerged as a leader in the race to take the place of Western services. The company offers a range of online services ranging from social media to food delivery.

RuStore was created with the support of Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, as well as Russian technology company Yandex, the country’s largest bank, Sberbank, and cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab.

“Creating a Russian app store is an essential task, dictated by market conditions,” Maksut Shadaev, Minister of Communications and Media, said in a statement announcing the launch.

VK said that over 100 apps were available in the store at launch, including some government services, and that more apps were being added every day.

“I am sure that RuStore will be sought after by users and developers. It has everything it needs to become the biggest Russian app store,” said VK President Vladimir Kiriyenko.

Faced with an exodus of information technology experts in the first weeks of what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, the Russian government has promised income tax exemptions and preferential loans for tech companies, as well as a deferral of service. military for officials in an attempt to keep them in Russia.

Local politicians also encourage users to switch to home providers.