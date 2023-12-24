Russian Ministry of Defense: grenade launchers of the Zapad group destroyed the transport of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kupyansk

Russian grenade launchers of the Zapad group destroyed the transport of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kupyansk, the Ministry of Defense reported this, reports RIA News.

It is noted that before this, military equipment hidden in a forest plantation was discovered by drone crews of the reconnaissance unit of the motorized rifle brigade of the 1st Guards Tank Army.

“The crew of the mounted anti-tank grenade launcher of the motorized rifle unit immediately arrived at the firing position and destroyed the enemy’s pickup truck and truck,” the department said.

The Ministry of Defense explained that the Ukrainian military used these vehicles to deliver ammunition and food to positions.

The platoon commander with the call sign Panda said that Russian troops are constantly striking at equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Due to large losses in armored vehicles, the enemy is forced to deliver cargo, including in conventional vehicles, which often do not have protection and get stuck on field roads.

Earlier, German journalist Julian Repke said that the Ukrainian military at the front drives old civilian cars instead of the modern armored vehicles that the West and Ukrainian officials are talking about. According to him, this dangerous situation has arisen due to a shortage of spare parts for foreign equipment.