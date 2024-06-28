VKontakte and Ucheba.ru are holding a free online marathon “Admission Week”

The social network VKontakte and the educational service Ucheba.ru offered help to Russian school graduates in choosing a future profession. This is stated in a press release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

Until July 2, they are holding a free online marathon “Admissions Week”, which includes online excursions, webinars, lectures and consultations. Graduates and schoolchildren in grades 8-11 can register for the event.

The VKontakte chatbot helps them in applying. In it, each user can receive an individual selection of universities and colleges according to the number of Unified State Examination points and the desired direction. You can also find instructions on submitting documents and rules for the 2024 admissions campaign.

In VK Video, applicants have access to online tours of educational institutions and webinars. During live broadcasts, marathon participants will have the opportunity to ask questions to representatives of admissions campaigns. Graduates will also be able to learn about free VK Education programs that will be useful for starting a career in IT and digital.

In addition, as part of the online marathon, schoolchildren and their parents will be provided with a selection of communities of participating universities, where they can view detailed information about admission, read about student life and other educational processes.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Education and Science Valery Falkov reported that in 2024, a record number of budget places were allocated to Russian universities – 621 thousand. At the same time, about 30 thousand of them will be given to school graduates in new regions.