RV: Russian “Grad” withstood the blow from HIMARS and continued to fire shells towards the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian multiple launch rocket system “Grad” withstood a blow from the MLRS HIMARS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and continued to fire. The corresponding video was posted Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

The footage shows a blow to a Russian vehicle in a combat position, after which the Grad fires shells towards the enemy after a powerful explosion.

It is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, due to heavy losses during the offensive, the inability to gain an advantage and the slipping of their offensive groupings, began to use high-precision American projectiles on single targets. The Ukrainian military is trying to gain an advantage through the massive use of American multiple launch rocket systems in certain sectors of the front.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian T-72 tank withstood the hit of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone with an anti-tank projectile. The tank received an FPV drone with an RPG-7 grenade near Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Probably, dynamic protection helped to withstand the blow.