Lewis Hamilton achieved pole position at the 2020 Russian GP with more than half a second ahead of Max Verstappen, who at the last gasp managed to defeat Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes. Good qualifying for Carlos Sainz, who will start the race from sixth position and will have as great rivals to defeat Sergio Pérez and Daniel Ricciardo.

Schedules: What time is the Formula 1 race in Sochi?

Sunday 09/27 country Race Spain 13:10 Argentina 08:10 Chile 07:10 Mexico 06:10 Colombia 06:10 U.S 07:10 Peru 06:10

Where to watch the Russian GP on television and on the Internet?

The 2020 Russian Grand Prix can be followed on television on Movistar + F1 in Spain. Argentina, Colombia and Chile will broadcast the grand prize through Fox Sports and Mexico will broadcast it on Channel 9 Televisa. In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN. In addition, on AS.com you can follow live both Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race. And you will also find the best information on the F1 World Cup and all the reactions of the protagonists, chronicles and analysis …