The heads of the Crimea, Kuban and Kherson region announced their support for Putin against the backdrop of the situation with PMCs

The heads of a number of Russian regions declared their support for President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the situation with the private military company (PMC) Wagner. They wrote about this in their Telegram channels.

As of 10:33 Moscow time President supported Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratiev, Head of the Stavropol Territory Vladimir Vladimirovacting head of the Kherson region Vladimir Balance and the head of the Crimea Sergey Aksenov.

Later with a similar statement the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, also spoke.

They wrote down their appeals against the background of the actions of the head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin. A criminal case was initiated against Prigozhin on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. The reason was the accusations of the head of the PMC against the Russian military in striking at the rear camps of the company, as well as the subsequent threats to use force and destroy everyone who blocks the path of the PMC fighters, “including any checkpoints, any aircraft.”