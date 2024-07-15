Gladkov: Shebekino residents’ attempt to appeal to Putin is a provocation by Ukraine

Residents of Shebek should not give in to Ukrainian provocations. Thus, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel responded to the report that local residents were going to appeal directly to President Vladimir Putin.

“Residents of Shebekino are writing that they are trying to gather people in the trade house to collect signatures for an appeal to President Putin due to the fact that it is allegedly impossible to convey any problems to either the head of the district or the governor,” Gladkov said.