Altai Territory Governor Viktor Tomenko infected with coronavirus. This was reported on Tuesday, September 22 website regional governments.

The head of the Russian region has already switched to remote operation. “Governor Viktor Tomenko is constantly in touch with members of the Government and heads of all regional authorities. Events with his personal participation have been canceled for the next 10-14 days, ”the press service said.

Tomenko urged residents of the region to adhere to the necessary safety measures and prevention of coronavirus, as well as to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

In June, Tomenko already went into self-isolation due to the detection of coronavirus in several administration employees. The press service then clarified that Tomenko will undergo tests, computed tomography and other necessary examinations every few days.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, more than 13 thousand infected have been identified in the region. Of these, 11.7 thousand people recovered.