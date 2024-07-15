The Russian Cabinet generally supported the expansion of the Arctic hectare program

The Russian government has generally supported the expansion of the Arctic hectare program. This was reported by TASS.

It follows from the resolution that the Cabinet of Ministers approves an increase in the number of districts in which the program is in effect for two districts of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, but returns the project with instructions for revision.

“The Government of the Russian Federation supports the draft law, provided that it is revised taking into account the above comments,” the government’s conclusion states.

The program, under which Russians can obtain a hectare of land for use, has been in operation for more than six years – since 2016. Since August 2021, it has been extended to the territory of the Arctic zone of Russia.

The land is provided for free use for five years, after which it can be registered as property or leased. To do this, it is necessary to confirm that the land is used in accordance with certain criteria.