On Monday, the Kremlin questioned the veracity of the documents that are part of the journalistic investigation entitled Pandora’s Papers, which point to suspicious financial practices carried out by several people around the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Putin does not appear in the revealed files, but several of its closest associates have been named., including his childhood best friend Petr Kolbin, who has since passed away and who was hailed by critics as the “wallet” of Putin’s fortune, and a woman with whom he allegedly had an affair.

Material collected by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) surfaced yesterday and was criticized by Moscow. “We know the work of this organization very well, we know where it gets its information and how it gets it,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news conference.

“These documents provoke questions, but we do not understand how it is possible to trust this information,” added the member of the Russian government.

Peskov indicated that, so far, the government has not assessed as irregularities the information contained in the material released so far by the ICIJ.

“I don’t know if there will be more publications, but so far we haven’t seen anything special,” the spokesman said, dismissing any official investigation into Russians cited in Pandora’s Papers.

Peskov also fired at the United States, pointing out that it was the country with the biggest “fiscal gaps and tax gaps” in the world.

“This shows a huge gap between statements about the intention to fight corruption, tax evasion and money laundering, if that’s the reality we have,” the Kremlin spokesman said, referring to Washington.

Pandora’s Papers pointed to several world leaders who operated in tax havens such as the British Virgin Islands, Panama or the US state of South Dakota, thus avoiding paying taxes.

The investigation is based on 11.9 million files and is larger than the so-called Panama Papers, which surfaced in 2016 and raised a global debate about this type of mechanism for sending remittances abroad.

Involved in Russia

Among the Russians involved in the latest scandal are the director general of a local television station, Konstantin Ernst, known as Putin’s “unofficial propaganda minister”, as well as Svetlana Krivonogikh, close friend of the president and alleged mother of the third daughter of the head of government.

In addition, they are also included in the list of mentioned family members of people linked to the federal administration, such as Vladímir Kiriyenko, son of the deputy chief of staff of the President of Russia.

The country’s public news agencies omitted any mention of the Russian presence in Pandora’s Papers, while independent media outlets released information about the case.