A significant increase in the supply of Russian products abroad is possible only with the help of structural changes in the economy, because simply reducing transport costs and removing barriers in foreign markets is not enough. This is stated in the report of the Central Bank based on a survey of enterprises, writes Kommersant.

He showed that Russian goods are not very suitable for export due to a number of factors. Among the companies that did not enter foreign markets, 36 percent explained the situation by the inadequacy of products to demand. For exporters, the second most important reason was the high cost of goods, which makes them unable to compete.

In addition, both of them call transport and logistics problems among the main problems. As a result, 90 percent of non-exporters are not going to enter foreign markets. In turn, only 35 percent have plans to supply their products abroad in the next three years.

Related materials By someone else’s hands Companies around the world have found an easy way to go public. He gives billions, but ruins the economy

As follows from the document, the main factor for the export decision remains the size of the companies. Among the large ones, 71 percent of manufacturers carry out at least some supplies abroad, among medium-sized ones – 62 percent, and among small ones – 38 percent.

There is a clear relationship between the productivity of an enterprise and exports – the higher this parameter, the more products go abroad. Moreover, productivity is higher for companies with permanent contracts.

The authors of the report conclude that the weakness of the ruble, which will make the labor force cheaper, will not allow for a qualitative increase in exports, but will increase the income of current exporters, primarily the largest companies. The problem is that modernization is needed for qualitative changes, and this is associated with the purchase of foreign equipment. 70 percent of companies are in need of it, 65 percent depend on imports of raw materials and components.

Earlier, billionaire Oleg Deripaska called the main problem of the Russian economy the position of the Central Bank, which does not reduce the key rate and thus does not allow the industry to receive cheap loans. According to the businessman, stagnation of the economy is inevitable because of this.