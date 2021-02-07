Russian midfielder of the football club “Monaco” Alexander Golovin scored a hat-trick in the away game of the 24th round of the French championship against “Nimes”, reports TASS…

As specified, the Russian scored the first goal in the third minute of the match. After that, he also distinguished himself in the 12th and 62nd minutes of the meeting. In addition, Golovin gave an effective pass to his team-mate Kevin Folland. The game ended with a score of 3: 4 in favor of the guests.

Golovin has been playing for AS Monaco since the 2018/19 season. This hat-trick was the first in the career of the 24-year-old athlete. According to the agency, previously, Russian footballers in the French championship did not score three goals in one match.

Earlier it was reported that 29-year-old Russian forward Alexander Kokorin made his debut for the Italian club Fiorentina. He came on as a substitute in the 74th minute of the home match of the 21st round of the Italian championship against Inter.