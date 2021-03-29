The Russian gold mining company Vysochaishy (GV Gold) has again postponed its listing on the Moscow Exchange indefinitely. It is reported by RIA News with reference to a source familiar with the placement process.

“The IPO is being postponed until a more favorable market environment appears,” the agency’s source said, without giving other details.

Related materials Land of the Soviets Companies around the world are losing billions to bad consultations. Russia is also in danger There is everything Russia has declared war on tax evaders. Now Russians will pay even for other people’s debts

Vysochaishy announced plans to enter the stock exchange through the IPO (initial public offering of shares) in mid-March. In company announcedthat the price range for the IPO will be 1650-2050 rubles per share.

Thus, if the placement were at the upper end of the range, the gold miner could be appreciated at 112.7 billion rubles, at the bottom – at 90.7 billion. During the IPO, they were going to sell 37 percent of the total number of shares, and trading on the Moscow Exchange was to begin on March 30.

This is not GV Gold’s first attempt at an IPO. The previous one was undertaken in 2018, but at the last moment it was decided to postpone it for several years for a more favorable moment.

GV Gold is one of the largest Russian gold mining companies. At the end of 2020, it increased its revenue by 41 percent, to $ 471 million, and net profit by 90 percent, to $ 137 million.