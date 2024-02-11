Russian goalies Bobrovsky and Kochetkov were recognized as stars of the day in the NHL

Russian goalkeepers Sergei Bobrovsky from the Florida Panthers and Pyotr Kochetkov from the Carolina Hurricanes were recognized as game day stars in the National Hockey League (NHL). This is reported on website leagues.

Bobrovsky became the second star, making 35 saves in the match with the Colorado Avalanche (4:0) and recording his third shutout in the current regular season. Kochetkov was recognized as the third star. He stopped 34 of 34 shots in a 1-0 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils, leaving the net untouched for the second time this season.

The first star of the day was Calgary Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar, who scored a hat trick in a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders.

Earlier in the day, Russian Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's record for empty-net goals in the NHL. The forward also reduced the gap behind the Canadian in the league sniper race to 60 goals.