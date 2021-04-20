Russian citizen Yevgeny Glushchenko, who was wounded in 2019 by an officer of the United States Border and Customs Service, on Tuesday, April 21, pleaded guilty to attempting to illegally cross the US-Mexican border in the Arizona region. It is reported by Associated Press…

According to the agency, during a trial in Tucson, Arizona, the Russian pleaded guilty to attempting to illegally cross the border in November 2019 to enter American territory.

As specified, Glushchenko made a deal with the investigation, under the terms of which he could be sentenced to the term of imprisonment during which he was already in custody.

In mid-November 2019, the US Border and Customs Service reported that an American border guard, while trying to detain a man intending to illegally cross the border into Mexico, opened fire with firearms and wounded the violator. The victim was a Russian.

Later, the Consulate General of Russia reported that Yevgeny Glushchenko, born in 1982, received a gunshot wound. He was taken to Goodyear Hospital in Arizona.