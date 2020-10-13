The newborn girl, whom her mother locked in a closet for six months, was discharged from intensive care. I wrote about this in Facebook Anna Kuznetsova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of Russia.

The child was transferred to a regular ward in one of the hospitals in Yekaterinburg. According to Kuznetsova, at present the girl needs to gain weight and finally recover. “There are still many issues to be resolved – in terms of the girl’s health and further life. But now doctors, care, help are nearby, ”the Ombudsman emphasized.

She added that the regional ombudsman for the rights of the child will visit the patient in the near future.

Earlier, the six-month-old child was placed in intensive care – the girl’s weight was three kilograms 100 grams. She has third degree degeneration due to prolonged fasting. Later it became known that, in general, doctors assess the child’s condition as stable. The girl eats, drinks and plays.

A 37-year-old resident of Karpinsk kept her newborn daughter in a closet for six months – the girl lived in a bag. The mother was not registered for pregnancy and did not give birth in a maternity hospital, but after the birth of her third child, she told everyone about his death. The eldest son secretly fed the girl, but did not tell anyone anything. The baby was discovered by chance by guests during a feast, the mother’s friends took her with them and turned to the police. They said that the woman works and looks after two other children.