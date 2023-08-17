General Gennady Zhidko, who was briefly commander-in-chief of the Russian forces that invaded Ukraine last year, has died. This was announced yesterday evening by the governor of the Khabarovsk region, Mikhail Degtyarev, stating that his death occurred after “a long illness”, reports the Moscow Times.

According to the independent journalist Dmitry Kolezev, citing an anonymous source, the 57-year-old general had a tumor and his death has nothing suspicious. Zhidko had been placed in command of operations in Ukraine in May 2022, but had already been replaced in July due to “failures during military operations”, the BBC service reported in Russian at the time. Military authorities have not commented on the death of the general, who was head of the Far Eastern military district which includes the Khabarovsk region.