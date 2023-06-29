Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

According to media reports, the Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin’s plans for an uprising. He is now reported to have been arrested.

Munich/Moscow – The charges against the Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner fighters were dropped after the uprising against the Russian military leadership. But in the course of the Wagner rebellion, someone is said to have been arrested: the Russian general Sergei Surovikin. According to a US report, Russia’s deputy chief of staff Surovikin knew about Prigozhin’s plans. Other leadership positions are said to have had knowledge of the uprising. The opinions of experts and US authorities differ.

Russian General Surovikin Arrested: Did He Support Prigozhin?

The New York Times reported that the Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin’s coup plans. American intelligence services have informed US officials that Surovikin is said to have had knowledge of the Wagner uprising. The Moscow Times reported on Wednesday evening (June 28) that Surovikin had been arrested. The medium relies on two sources from the Ministry of Defense who wished to remain anonymous.

Russian General Sergei Surovikin has reportedly been arrested. © Mikhail Klimentyev/IMAGO

The first source stated that the situation with Surovikin was not “okay” with the authorities. The second source explained that the arrest was made “in connection with Prigozhin.” “Apparently he chose Prigozhin during the uprising,” the source explained. It was left open where the general is currently staying. “We do not even comment on this information through our internal channels,” it said.

After the Wagner uprising in Russia: “General Armageddon” arrested

According to military blogger Vladimir Romanov, Surovikin was reportedly arrested as early as Sunday (June 25), just a day after Prigozhin’s rebellion. According to Ramanov’s claims, Surovikin is currently being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo internment camp Moscow Times reported. The general is said to have had no contact with his family for more than three days. This is what Alexei Venediktov, editor-in-chief of the closed radio station Echo of Moscow wrote on Telegram.

In October 2022, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Surovikin as the first official commander for all Russian forces deployed in the Ukraine War. In military circles he is described as brutal and unscrupulous, where he is also called “General Armageddon”. In January 2023 he had to give up his position again. His successor was Valery Gerasimov, whose resignation Prigozhin demanded during his uprising. The Wagner boss probably also wanted to arrest Gerasimov together with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during the rebellion. Surovikin is said to still be considered a respected military leader and have influence over the direction of war operations, the authorities said New York Times.

Did Surovikin support Wagner boss Prigozhin? – Experts disagree

According to US officials, there are also indications that other Russian generals have supported Prigozhin’s plans. They believe that without the knowledge of further support in positions of power, Prigozhin would not have dared to revolt. According to Tatiana Stanovaya, a Russian political analyst who lives in France, Surovikin and Prigozhin had at least one working relationship Mirror explained on Telegram. In May, Surovikin is said to have mediated between Prigozhin and the Defense Ministry. She doubts there was a power struggle in the ministry between the general and his superiors.

“Surovikin may have had sympathies, perhaps he knew it,” Stanovaya wrote. “But he clearly sided with the state at the right moment.” American military expert Rob Lee recalled Twitter in addition to Surovikin’s position. “I just want to emphasize that Surovikin is the commander of the Russian Air Force and Wagner shot down at least seven aircraft, including several unarmed,” Lee wrote. From this position he finds it strange that General should have supported Prigozhin.

Kremlin calls Surovikin’s arrest “speculation and gossip”

As recently as Friday (June 23), Surovikin addressed Russian troops in Ukraine, urging them not to join the uprising and to stand their ground. On Telegram, Surovikin turned to the Wagner group. “I urge you to stop doing this,” she quotes him as saying New York Times. “The enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation in our country to deteriorate,” said Surovikin in his message.

The Kremlin rejected the report that Surovikin knew about Prigozhin’s insurrection plans. “There is now a lot of different speculation and gossip surrounding these events,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday, according to Russian news agencies, as reported by the dpa. “I think that’s an example of that.” During the uprising, the army and the population “all stood by the president,” Peskov said.

The authors of the New York Times report stress that American officials have an interest in sharing information that undermines Surovikin’s reputation. They consider him more competent and ruthless than other members of the commando. A lack of influence by Surovikin on the Russian military could thus advance Ukraine’s counter-offensive. (vk)