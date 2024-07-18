General Shamarin removed from post of Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces

General Vadim Shamarin has been removed from his post as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. This was stated by his lawyer Igor Dyukin, whose words are quoted by RIA News.

“Vadim Shamarin was removed from his post as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces back in May, but was not fired; he was removed from the staff,” he explained.

Shamarin was detained on May 22. According to investigators, he received a bribe of 36 million rubles from the management of one of the firms. In turn, the general promised the company patronage and an increase in the volume of products supplied under state contracts for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Second Western District Military Court in Moscow refused to release the Deputy Chief of the General Staff from the pretrial detention center. Shamarin asked to place him under house arrest, but the investigator and military prosecutor objected to the mitigation of the preventive measure.