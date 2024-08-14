Alaudinov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces did not foresee that the Russian Federation would fight to the end in the Kursk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) did not expect that Russia would fight to the end in the Kursk region, said the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov. According to him, this miscalculation “played on the fact” that the enemy’s forces and assets were under attack by a huge number of Russian units, which hit the AFU “from all sides”.

They didn’t foresee that no matter what they do, we are not going to retreat anywhere and will fight to the end. Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

The commander of “Akhmat” said that at first Ukrainian troops entered Martynovka columns, each of which consisted of approximately 10-15 units of equipment. “They drove in there, and we destroyed them, knocked them out, and they still pressed, pressed, pressed,” Alaudinov noted.

Now it has reached the point where somewhere there, some car “runs in”, there is a pickup truck, a Gazelle, somewhere, they took it away from someone. That is, they don’t even have the equipment to return Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

Alaudinov revealed the number of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters who entered Kursk Oblast

According to an associate of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, about 12 thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters entered the territory of Kursk Oblast. He specified that the remaining units of some battalions and brigades, which were stretched along the entire front line, were sent to the Russian region. Among them were “very many” foreigners, Alaudinov added.

“Polish speech, English speech, French speech were heard everywhere. There were dark-skinned representatives of an unclear nationality. But I can say that most of them have basically already been destroyed,” he said.

At the same time, the major general pointed out that Ukrainian aviation was not spotted in the skies over the Russian region, despite reports of helicopters flying.

Akhmat commander names leaders of Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region

The U.S. military and NATO headquarters are leading the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk direction, Alaudinov is convinced. He suggested that Western military specialists could have taken part in the attack.

“I believe that it was the American generals who were in charge,” he said.

Meanwhile, the US presidential administration responded to reports of US involvement in the preparation of the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing that Washington was not involved in planning the attack.

We are certainly not involved in any aspect of the planning or preparation of this operation. Karin Jean-Pierre White House Press Secretary

Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border regions of the Kursk Region began on August 6 and continues to this day. The Belgorod Region has also come under attack, and provocations in the Bryansk Region are not excluded. Since Friday, August 9, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been in effect in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions.