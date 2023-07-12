Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Russia loses the next general in the Ukraine war: Oleg Zokov is said to have been killed by Ukrainian shelling.

BERDYANSK – General Oleg Tskov, the deputy chief of Russia’s Southern Military District, has been killed by a Ukrainian missile, according to Russian state television. Duma deputy and ex-general Andrei Gurulev spoke on Tuesday evening (July 11) in the propaganda program “60 Minutes” about a “heroic” death. The Kremlin has not yet officially confirmed the death.

Russian Telegram channels had previously reported that Zokov had been killed in the shelling of the Russian-held Ukrainian port of Berdyansk. The city is almost 100 kilometers from the frontline in the Ukraine war. In recent weeks, Kiev has increased shelling of Russian command posts, logistics centers, and fuel and ammunition depots. To this end, Ukraine is also using cruise missiles supplied by Great Britain.

Russia loses next general in Ukraine war

Ukrainian forces reportedly identified the Djuna hotel in Berdyansk as the headquarters of the 58th Army and fired at it with rockets, the city’s military administration reports. Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram that “dozens of Russian soldiers and at least one general” were killed in a fire that followed the impact. The reports could not be independently confirmed.

Russian General Oleg Zokov, here in Moscow in 2021, is said to have been killed in the war of aggression against Ukraine. © Alexei Nikolsky/Imago

Zokov, 51, was on the EU and UK sanctions lists for his involvement in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Zokov is said to be responsible for a series of rocket attacks against Ukrainian cities. In the war started by Russia, six Russian generals were demonstrably killed. Ukraine has reported the deaths of more generals.

A Russian general was killed at the front in June – also in a rocket attack. The killed commander is said to be Sergei Goryachev, chief of staff of the 35th Army. With him, Russia has lost “one of the smartest and most effective military leaders, who combined the highest level of professionalism with personal courage,” according to a telegram post by a pro-Russian blogger. (lrg/dpa)