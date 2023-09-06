General Zavarzin said that Surovikin found a “good position”

Army General Sergei Surovikin found a new good position. About this publication “Rise” declared Retired Deputy and Colonel-General Viktor Zavarzin.

“He fought well, well, the situation passed. I know that you, too, that you found another position for him, changed, his chief of staff executes the commands of the commander-in-chief, he has a different position, it is not bad, in the CIS or whatever it is called correctly, ”said Zavarzin.

The general also added that Surovikin is now resting and “will be on vacation for some time.”

In June, the media reported that Surovikin was in jail. These statements were refuted by Alexei Melnikov, executive secretary of the Public Monitoring Commission (POC) of Moscow. The fact that the general was not detained was also stated by his daughter, noting that everything was fine with him.

On Monday, September 4, a photo of General Surovikin and his wife appeared on the network. “General Sergei Surovikin left. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Today’s photo, ”the description for the picture said.