Ukrainian War: The American alternative to Russian gas is not only expensive, but also dangerous. The analysis

The main economic effect of sanctions on Russia by European countries will be to buy instead of the Russian one the liquefied American gas and sent by ship, after it was extracted with the controversial technique of hydraulic fracturing.

This gas costs a lot more and it is less secure as a supply. Extracting gas with the simple drilling of a field, as was done in Italy, for example in the Adriatic and as is done in many parts of the world and sending it through a pipe costs much less first of all.

Extracting it through the fracturing of shale rocks, i.e. those present in the subsoil that flake more easily, is something that is practiced only in North America and then, in order to reach Europe through the oceans, it requires liquefying it, loading it onto ships and returning to gasify it.

All over the world, until a few years ago, the gas it was extracted from fields and sent by pipelines, because natural gas, unlike oil, is abundant. There are deposits in Europein the Mediterranean Sea, in Algeria, Qatar and several countries offormer USSR then South America And Africa. For example, up to twenty years in Europe it was extracted more than in Russia and stopped doing so only because the environmentalists imposed it.

Once the gas extracted in Italy and in Europe, however, gas could be bought with contracts that lasted for years at a price set by Russia, Algeria and Qatar. Buying it on the global market, where even a small part of gas extracted with fracturing of shale rocks in America arrives, liquefied and then shipped by ship and regasified, is economically absurd because we are talking about differences of up to ten times as much in price in some cases.

There technique so-called of “fracking”Of hydraulic fracturing was invented at the beginning of the twentieth century to extract natural gas and oil from shale rocks, that is, those present in the subsoil that flake more easily. But being very expensive no one applied it until during the post-2002 stock market boom many companies that promised to do so went public on Wall Street, and by selling the shares on the stock exchange, they financed themselves.

Overall, the industry has always lost money, it is estimated that the cumulative total loss on the balance sheet of these companies is more than 250 billion, but precisely by selling the shares on the stock exchange and also selling their bonds during the boom, all these losses were financed. As we know, the US stock exchange is 43% of the world stock exchanges (and 200% of the US GDP) and receives flows of funds from all over the world as well as from all American pension funds so it can also afford to keep hundreds alive. of loss-making companies for years and years.

Those of the “fracking”Of gas are a resounding example, which is impossible in the rest of the world. For the US economy, however, it has been a benefit because all this gas has caused its price to drop to $ 2 per Mbtu and therefore companies and families have had gas at a fraction of the cost in the rest of the world. The companies of the “fracking”However, they tired the investors and they had to cut investment because in recent years they have been losing on the stock market.

Luckily there is now Europe that having the gas he does not extract it at home and having cheap Russian gas cuts it so another boom is about to start for the Americans who extract the gas in an uneconomic way and then they send it liquefied by ship. In short, it costs a lot but in the meantime we pay for it. As we will now see in detail, however, it is not just a question of costs.

1- Dependence on the global speculative market

The liquefied gas (LNG in English and LNG in Italian) is sold globally through long-term contracts, but in which gas prices are linked in one way or another to oil prices, as it is sold on the “spot” market . Most of the significant increase in LNG priceswhich has been talked about in the media in recent months, was however in the “spot” markets, that is, traded day by day, not fixed in contracts, and most of the US LNG sold in Europe is sold on the “spot” market.

The pricing problem on the “spot” market is that they fluctuate a lot, as the highest price can reach more than ten times the lowest price in a short period, and this fluctuation involves many risks, the most important of which is that companies will suffer from a serious problem in the management of their outputs on the one hand and their costs on the other. Factories cannot plan for the long term because energy prices fluctuate wildly and although there are financial hedging methods to nullify those fluctuations, they add to costs.

2- High costs

In general, the cost of American liquefied gas in Europe is higher than the cost of Russian gas which reaches Europe via pipelines, so gas prices in Europe will always be high due to greater dependence on US imports of liquefied gas.

3- Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico

America’s oil, gas, and petrochemical industries suffer every year hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, which cause power outages and floods, which in turn adversely affect gas pumping operations, liquefaction operations and ports. The past twenty years have witnessed many devastating hurricanes, such as Katrina, Rita, Ivan and others; so what would Europe do if America’s liquefied gas supplies were stopped? What is the alternative?

4- Increase in gas prices in the United States

Historically, the price of liquefied gas was linked to the price of oil; therefore, if oil prices rose, liquefied gas prices rose and vice versa. However, the “hydraulic fracturing” revolution for shale gas has changed the standards because it has allowed gas liquefaction stations to be built and sold at free price on American markets, in other words: the price of American LNG is not linked to the price of oil, and this means that American LNG has a competitive advantage with high oil prices, because it is cheaper than others and can expand its markets, but in the event of lower oil prices, the competitiveness of American liquefied gas decreases and l The rise in gas prices in the United States also reduces the competitiveness of liquefied gas in the “spot” markets. In short: Europe’s dependence on American gas involves a high risk of interruption of supplies depending on how the price of oil also fluctuates.

5- American internal political factors

The United States got out of the climate agreement, they quit the nuclear deal with Iran, they have imposed sanctions on Venezuela, have strained relations with trade allies from Europe to Asia and have worsened relations with the Gulf states.

Now they have promoted sanctions and seizure of Russian reserves. Consequently, with American liquefied gas we will be tied to an unpredictable American foreign policy. For example, if gas prices in the United States rise significantly, a number of American politicians will demand that we stop – or reduce – liquefied gas exports to Europe.

In this case, where will Europe get its gas from? Furthermore, any tension in political relations between the United States and any European or Asian country can have negative repercussions. The above is not just a hypothesis. In light of the recent high oil prices, the ban on US oil exports has been discussed at the highest level, and the US Secretary of Energy has spoken about it publicly in the media. In the event of an international crisis, the same can happen with gas.

6- American gas will be sold to those who pay the most

Since most of US gas is sold in Europe in the “spot” markets, it makes sense to sell it to buyers willing to pay a higher price in the event of a global shortage of gas supplies. We saw this in the summer of last year, when Europe suffered from a suffocating energy crisis: one of the reasons was that LNG shipments were diverted to Asia, as it paid more and made more profits. If a global gas crisis occurs, US LNG exporters will send it to those who pay the highest price, knowing that politics has played an important role in directing US LNG to Europe over the past three months.

7- Maintenance operations

Unlike the Russian gas supplies there will be moments of disruption in the supply of US LNG. Liquefaction plants require periodic maintenance which sometimes takes weeks, where will Europe get its gas if US LNG exports decline? Currently, this is not the case, thanks to increased production and exports of LNG and the completion of new plants, but when production reaches its peak, the impact of maintenance operations can be to stop the flow and even blow up the plants. prices.

8- Shipping costs

One of the main differences between liquefied gas and pipeline is that the transportation costs of liquefied gas are higher and subject to multiple problems that are not present in the transport of gas via pipeline. The process of transporting gas by ships is subject to all meteorological factors in the seas in which it will move, as it is subject to legal and political factors in the ports of destination and to the problems of global waterways. In the event that the demand for liquefied gas increases due to intense cold or other reasons, the shipping costs increase significantly, increasing the costs of liquefied gas in a way that cannot happen to pipeline gas.

9- Cyber ​​attacks

Among the most important weapons that the Russians and their supporters have not yet used on a large scale are cyberattacks infrastructure in general and energy infrastructure in particular.

For example, possibly Russian hackers carried out a cyber attack last May causing a severe fuel crisis in the northeastern United States at that time and the crisis was only resolved after a ransom was paid to the gang (with the US government approval, in cryptographic currencies). Most of the money was recovered later, but the shutdown of the pipeline for several days caused a suffocating fuel crisis.

Any hacker attack that affects the supply of electricity to LNG stations, the stations themselves, ports or even ships will jeopardize energy security in Europe.

Conclusion

L‘Europe is in trouble, because the American alternative to Russian gas is not only expensive, but also dangerous.

